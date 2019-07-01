The Declaration Sculpture Is Leaving Venice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Venice at the 60-foot-tall steel sculpture by Mark di Suvero that has been a popular meeting point for nearly two decades. The artist says the sculpture will be dismantled and trucked to Northern California by the end of this year.

The sculpture, called “Declaration,” was originally installed in 2001 in honor of the nonprofit Venice Family Clinic, which runs a popular “art walk” benefit. Now, after failed attempts to persuade the City of Los Angeles to help acquire the work, the gallery’s plan is to move it to the artist’s Petaluma, Calif., studio and find another public site for it.

According to the New York Times and the publication Yo! Venice, the sculpture valued at between six-and-seven-million dollars, the city has no intention of purchasing the sculpture. According to L.A. Councilmember Mike Bonin, “There are 1,000 homeless people sleeping on the streets of Venice and it would be negligent to spend millions in public funds for a sculpture.”

Unless a benefactor purchases the art installation, Suvero will have no other option than to dismantle “Declaration,” which has seen millions of visitors over the last 18 years, and have it trucked to another site in Northern California.

