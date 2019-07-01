Tulare County Mother Accused of Killing 12-Year-Old Son She Tried to Drown in 2008

Posted 11:52 AM, July 1, 2019, by

A woman who was prosecuted in Montana for attempting to drown her 10-month-old son in 2008 has been arrested in California charged with killing the now 12-year-old boy and seriously injuring his 7-year-old brother.

Sherri Telnas is seen in a booking photo released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and obtained by KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Sherri Telnas is seen in a booking photo released by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call Saturday to report that 45-year-old Sherri Telnas was acting strangely and had taken her sons to a corn field across from their rural home in Porterville.

Deputies said they found the children unresponsive in a ditch. The older boy died at a hospital. The younger one was in critical condition. No other details were released.

Telnas was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years under the custody of Montana’s human services department for trying to drown her then 10-month-old son.

It wasn’t clear if Telnas has an attorney.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.