17-Year-Old Wounded in Fatal Long Beach Shooting Was ‘Unintended Target’: Police

A 17-year-old was wounded, and a man was fatally shot, Monday night in Long Beach in an apparent gang-related shooting where the teenager was an “unintended target,” police said.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 8:40 p.m. and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, police said Tuesday in a news release.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital by first responders. While officers were there, a medical staff member told them 25-year-old Ruben Lopez had also been shot had driven himself to the hospital.

Lopez died a short time later.

Homicide detectives said Lopez was driving southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, near 12th Street, with a 19-year-old man in the passenger seat and an 18-year-old woman in the back seat.

According to the investigation, Lopez got into a verbal altercation with a group of men on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and several shots were fired toward his car.

Police said the 17-year-old victim was an “unintended target” walking across Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are investigating the shooting as gang-related.

Because of the fatal shooting, Long Beach police said increased patrols will be deployed along the Anaheim Street corridor and throughout the South Patrol Division.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives Ricardo Solorio and Shea Robertson at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-222-8477.