18 Cats Found Dead, Dozens of Other Neglected Animals Rescued in Moreno Valley Hoarder Case: Officials

A suspected hoarder was taken into custody after 18 cats were discovered dead and other animals were found neglected in Moreno Valley, officials said Tuesday.

Police were performing a welfare check at a home in the 22000 block of La Jolla Drive on Monday when they came across “dozens of cats and three dogs in various stages of neglect,” according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported an odor coming within the home smelled so foul, they believed their might be a dead body inside, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Eighteen of the cats were found dead, their deaths apparently due to neglect, the post stated. Most of the felines were confined to cages.

There were about 78 cats total inside the house, the Times reported.

The surviving cats and dogs were rescued and taken to the city’s animal shelter for a medical evaluation and treatment, according to officials.

“Our first priority is to see that these animals get the proper medical care they deserve,” Steve Fries, the city’s director of animal services, stated in the post.

An occupant of the home — who was not identified by the city — was taken into custody. It was not immediately clear whether the individual would face charges.

The city’s shelter is prepared to handle the influx of animals, according to Fries. A separate treatment area has been set up to care for them.

“Ultimately, we want to see that each of these cats and dogs ends up adopted into loving homes,” Fries said.

He did not provide a timeline on when the animals would be up for adoption.

No further details about the case were immediately released.