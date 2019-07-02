1st Measles Case Confirmed This Year in San Bernardino County

An 8-month-old baby who traveled internationally was diagnosed with measles, becoming the first case confirmed this year in San Bernardino County, local health officials said Tuesday.

The United States is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in decades, with 1,095 people infected nationwide as of the end of June, according to federal health officials. There were just 372 cases in all of 2018.

The infant in San Bernardino County who came down with measles had not been vaccinated against the disease, according to health officials.

Typically babies can’t get the measles vaccine until they are 1, though officials are recommending that babies traveling internationally or who are spending time in areas with outbreaks get one dose of the vaccine between 6 months and 11 months for earlier protection.

