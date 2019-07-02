2 Men Arrested in Palm Desert Child Sex Abuse Investigation

Posted 8:25 PM, July 2, 2019, by
James Anderson, left, and Devin Daniel Lujan are seen in booking photos released July 2, 2019, by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

James Anderson, left, and Devin Daniel Lujan are seen in booking photos released July 2, 2019, by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

A child sex crimes investigation ended in the arrest of two Palm Desert men, officials said Tuesday.

Detectives were told last Friday that a child had been sexually abused in the 74000 block of Scholar Lane, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The location is less than half a mile from the local police station.

The abuse had occurred the day before it was reported, authorities said.

The investigation led the the arrest of 28-year-old Devin Daniel Lujan and James Anderson, 31.

Lujan is accused of oral copulation of a minor under 10 years old, while Anderson was held on suspicion of distribution of child pornography and indecent exposure.

Inmate records show Lujan was in custody on $55,000 bail and Anderson’s bond was set at $30,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court next month.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Investigator Hendry at 760-836-1600.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.