2 Men Arrested in Palm Desert Child Sex Abuse Investigation

A child sex crimes investigation ended in the arrest of two Palm Desert men, officials said Tuesday.

Detectives were told last Friday that a child had been sexually abused in the 74000 block of Scholar Lane, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The location is less than half a mile from the local police station.

The abuse had occurred the day before it was reported, authorities said.

The investigation led the the arrest of 28-year-old Devin Daniel Lujan and James Anderson, 31.

Lujan is accused of oral copulation of a minor under 10 years old, while Anderson was held on suspicion of distribution of child pornography and indecent exposure.

Inmate records show Lujan was in custody on $55,000 bail and Anderson’s bond was set at $30,000.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court next month.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Investigator Hendry at 760-836-1600.