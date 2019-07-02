× Alleged Gang Member Charged With Murder in Shooting of USC Student During Attempted Robbery: DA

A 23-year-old has been charged with murder days after his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a USC student near campus in March, authorities announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged Ivan Hernandez with one count each of murder and attempted robbery in the death of Victor McElhaney, the 21-year-old son of Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney.

Hernandez allegedly shot the victim, a senior at USC’s Thornton School of Music, about a mile away from campus while trying to rob him and his friends at a strip mall parking lot at Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. on March 10.

McElhaney was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Hernandez was arrested on June 28 and is currently being held on $2 million bail, county inmate records show.

He also faces special circumstance allegations that he committed murder during an attempted robbery and while being an active participant in a criminal street gang, making him eligible for the death penalty, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Los Angeles police previously said that around three to four men in their 20s were involved in the attempted robbery. Investigators have not released information about any other arrests in the case.

In the days after the shooting, Councilwoman McElhaney and her family pleaded for the shooter to come forward.

“Silence is worse than the actual bullet that killed my son,” the Oakland official said at a news conference at USC. “Even the people involved. Be a man, step forward and take responsibility for your actions.”

In May, the L.A. City Council announced a $50,000 reward for information relating to the incident.

Officials did not specify how and where Hernandez was arrested. County inmate records show that he had been detained in May 2018 but not charged. He was again detained on Dec. 8, 2018 and released the next day on bond, according to the county database. Details about his record were not immediately available.