Baking Recipes For Fruit Lovers New Cookbook “Dappled” With Nicole Rucker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Pastry Chef and Restaurateur Nicole Rucker joined us live with recipes from her new cookbook “Dappled- Baking Recipes for Fruit Lovers” Nicole is the pastry chef and co-owner of Fiona Bakery. She is a four-time blue ribbon winner of KCRW’s Good Food Pie Contest. If you’d like to meet Nicole she has book signing events at Now Serving LA on July 8th

And Hollywood Farmer’s Market – July 14th 9am-12pm

For more info, you can go to the Fiona Bakery website.

The cookbook is available on Amazon.

You can also follow Nicole on Instagram or Fiona Bakery.