× ‘Am I Dead?’ Driver Asks Himself After Crashing Into Tire Store in Northridge

Authorities are investigating what caused a multi-vehicle collision in Northridge Monday night, which prompted one driver to lose control and crash through the wall of a local business.

The incident occurred about 11:15 p.m. on Balboa Boulevard near Devonshire Street.

Video from the scene showed a black Toyota completely inside an America’s Tire store after it crashed through a glass wall.

The driver, who did not want to be identified, said his first thought after the crash was, “Am I dead?”

Debris from the wall could be seen on the street and inside the store.

A white Hyundai with front end damage and a four-door silver vehicle, also with front end damage, came to a stop outside the business.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were at the scene to treat those involved in the crash. None of the injuries appeared to be serious.

Luigi Estuye, who witnessed the incident, said two of the cars were traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Estuye said a dip in the road caused the drivers to lose control.

Estuye described seeing “sparks everywhere,” before the Toyota crashed into the tire store.

Authorities have not confirmed any details of the crash.