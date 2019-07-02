Fourth of July Pool Party Menu Ideas With Chef Jamie Gwen

For more info on Chef Jamie Gwen, visit her website. Follow Chef Gwen on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @ChefJamieGwen.

SAUSAGE-FEST BOARD O’PLENTY

A variety of Grilled Sausages

Grilled Onions

Grilled Sweet Peppers

Grilled Peach Halves or Grilled Pineapple Slices

Pickles

Pickled Jalapeños

Dijon Mustard

BBQ Sauce

Baby Arugula

Hoagie Rolls

Assemble the ingredients on a large serving board or cutting board, as your base. Layer the sausages on top of the arugula leaves, to catch any juices. Use small bowls or shallow jars for condiments and pickles. Serve and enjoy~

TROPICAL JERK CHICKEN WINGS

1 1/2 cups fresh mango, cubed

1/2 small sweet yellow onion, chopped

1/4 cup lime juice

1/2 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup Jerk Seasoning

1 1/2 pounds chicken wings

Combine the mango, onion, lime juice, orange juice, brown sugar and jerk seasoning in your blender and blend until smooth. Pour the marinade into a large resealable bag and add the chicken wings. Marinate in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.

Grill or bake the chicken wings until cooked through.

BACON JAM

1 1/2 pounds sliced bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 medium sweet yellow onions, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup strongly brewed coffee

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until the fat is rendered and the bacon is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the drippings from the skillet. Add the onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add the coffee, vinegar, brown sugar and maple syrup and return the cooked bacon to the pan. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the liquid turns syrupy, about 1 hour.

Transfer the jam to your food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Spoon the bacon jam into jars and refrigerate for up to 4 weeks.

HEIRLOOM TOMATO + CHARRED CORN SALAD

3 ears of corn, husked

6 tablespoons olive oil,

3 large heirloom tomatoes

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 – 2 tablespoons honey

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 cup fresh basil leaves

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Rub the ears of corn with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Char on a hot grill, turning often, about 10 minutes total cooking time. Remove the from the grill, let cool, then cut the kernels from the cobs .

Slice the heirloom tomatoes and place them on a large shallow platter; season with salt and pepper. In a large mixing bowl, combine the lime juice, honey and remaining olive oil. Whisk to combine and season with salt and pepper. Add the onion, basil and charred corn and toss to coat. Spoon the corn mixture over the sliced tomatoes and serve.

SPICY SUMMER SALSA POTATO SALAD

2 pounds Melissa’s Baby Dutch Yellow Potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups pico de gallo, drained

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Cook the potatoes, starting in cold water, until tender. Drain and let cool, then slice in half or quarters. Place the warm potatoes in a large mixing bowl and add the olive oil and drained pico de gallo. Toss to coat well.

BBQ STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKES

2 pounds strawberries, tops removed and thickly sliced

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Splash of Grand Marnier or lemon juice

Pinch of salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Pound Cake, cut into 3/4″ slices

Whipped cream

Combine the strawberries, sugar, Grand Marnier or lemon juice and salt in a mixing bowl and toss to coat. Heat a cast iron skillet on your BBQ until smoking hot. Add the butter and swirl to coat the pan. Add the berries, with their juices, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes.

Grill the pound cake slices until toasty.

To assemble, top the grilled pound cake with a spoonful of strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream.

NO-BAKE ROCKY ROAD BARS

One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

8 ounces cream cheese

3 tablespoons salted butter

2 cups chopped pecans, toasted

8 graham crackers, broken into bite-sized pieces

One 10-ounce bag mini marshmallows

3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with plastic wrap so that the edges fold over the sides of the pan. Spray with non-stick cooking spray.

Combine the condensed milk, cream cheese and butter in a saucepan and place over low heat. Heat the mixture, stirring often, until melted. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate chips and stir until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture is well combined.

Combine the pecans, graham crackers and marshmallows in a large mixing bowl. Pour the chocolate mixture into the bowl and mix well. Pour the rocky road mixture into the prepared pan and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or until set.

To serve, remove from the pan and slice into bars.