Juvenile Arrested, Woman Pleads Guilty in Connection With Deadly Shooting at San Bernardino Stater Bros.

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting inside a San Bernardino grocery store while a woman has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, police said Tuesday.

Alisha Turner, 29, entered a guilty plea after being arrested last month following the June 10 shooting.

Reginald Williams Jr. was gunned down inside the Stater Bros. store located at 400 E. Baseline St., according to police. Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. and the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe shots were fired after an argument broke out between Williams and a group of people.

The assailants fled the scene in a vehicle and authorities have said a preliminary investigation indicates Williams did not know the suspects.

Police said suspects were still being sought when Turner was taken into custody on June 19.

Officials were expected to announce more details in the investigation on Wednesday morning.