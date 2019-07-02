LAPD Responding to Multiple Shots Fired Inside South L.A. Home

The Los Angeles Police Department was responding to reports of shots fired inside a home in South Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 4:37 p.m. from a home in the 1300 block of East 27th Street, according to the LAPD.

Officer Tony Im told KTLA a roommate called and reported his roommate fired three shots inside the home, and then ran out.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Aerial images from Sky5 showed a heavy police presence, including a SWAT team, outside of the home.

It’s unclear if the suspect, or any residents, were still in the home.

No other information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.