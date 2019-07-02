Authorities Pursue Vehicle Along 405 Freeway in West L.A. Area

Las Vegas Police Fire Officer Who Froze During 2017 Mass Shooting

Posted 9:55 PM, July 2, 2019, by
Mourners hold their candles in the air during a moment of silence during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on Oct. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Mourners hold their candles in the air during a moment of silence during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on Oct. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Las Vegas police have fired an officer who froze in the hallway of a Las Vegas Strip hotel while a gunman the floor above fired on a music festival crowd.

Police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield confirmed Tuesday night that Officer Cordell Hendrex was fired March 20.

Police union president Steve Grammas told The Associated Press in an email that Hendrex had been fired because of his actions during the 2017 mass shooting.

Hendrex acknowledged in a police report that he was “terrified with fear” as the gunman above killed 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Grammas told the Las Vegas Review-Journal , which first reported Hendrex’s firing, that the union does not believe the officer should have been fired and is fighting to get him reinstated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.