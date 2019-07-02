Man Arrested After Allegedly Kicking, Punching 63-Year-Old Woman in Burbank

A parolee was arrested after allegedly attacking a 63-year-old woman in Burbank and leaving her critically injured, police said Tuesday.

Burbank police officers responded to a report of a possible fight about 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North San Fernando Boulevard.

The officers found the victim an alley suffering from head trauma, police said in a news release.

Several bystanders said they saw a man running from the area, and the officers found the suspect near Amherst Drive and Broadway Avenue. He was identified as Hector Manuel Ulloa, 51, and described as a transient from San Bernardino.

Witnesses told police they heard screams for help and saw the suspect kicking and punching the victim numerous times. Authorities believe Ulloa targeted the victim and hid until she walked by.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a trauma center and is in critical condition, police said.

The motive remains under investigation, but authorities believe the attack was random and that the two did not know each other.

Ulloa, who was on parole when the attack occurred, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held without bail.