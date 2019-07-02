Man Arrested After Allegedly Passing Out at Ventura Jack in the Box Drive-Thru; Dog, Drugs and Gun Seized

Ventura police arrested a man who allegedly passed out in a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru with a dog, handgun and meth inside his car, authorities said Tuesday.

Robert Gray appears in a booking photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on July 2, 2019.

Officers arrived at the Jack in the Box in the 2300 block of Thompson Boulevard just before midnight Monday after receiving a call about a person passed out behind the wheel in the drive-thru.

They found the man, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Gray of Ventura, still passed out inside the vehicle, where there was a “vicious” dog, Ventura police said.

Animal Control responded to the scene and took the dog. Police subsequently searched the vehicle and reported finding a concealed handgun, meth and narcotics paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Gray was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth, drug paraphernalia and a concealed weapon, police said.

He was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on $50,000 bail, inmate records showed. He was scheduled to appear in court on July 18.

