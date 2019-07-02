Man Arrested After Allegedly Passing Out at Ventura Jack in the Box Drive-Thru; Dog, Drugs and Gun Seized

Ventura police arrested a man who allegedly passed out in a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru with a dog, handgun and meth inside his car, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the Jack in the Box in the 2300 block of Thompson Boulevard just before midnight Monday after receiving a call about a person passed out behind the wheel in the drive-thru.

They found the man, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Gray of Ventura, still passed out inside the vehicle, where there was a “vicious” dog, Ventura police said.

Animal Control responded to the scene and took the dog. Police subsequently searched the vehicle and reported finding a concealed handgun, meth and narcotics paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Gray was arrested on suspicion of possessing meth, drug paraphernalia and a concealed weapon, police said.

He was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail on $50,000 bail, inmate records showed. He was scheduled to appear in court on July 18.