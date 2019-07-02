Man Charged With Fleeing Police, Barricading Himself in South L.A. Apartment With His 2-Year-Old Son

A man has been charged with leading police on a pursuit and barricading himself in a South Los Angeles apartment with his 2-month-old son, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Juan Manuel Zamora, 25, of Los Angeles, is facing one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle while driving recklessly, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, prosecutors said in a news release.

He has also been charged with two misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage, prosecutors said.

In the early morning hours of June 28, Los Angeles police tried to stop Zamora’s vehicle in a parking lot near South San Pedro Street and East Washington Boulevard while responding to a burglary alarm that went off at a nearby convenience store. Instead of stopping, police allege Zamora drove away hitting a police car.

During the pursuit, police said Zamora stopped briefly while his passenger fled on foot.

He allegedly continued to lead police on a pursuit until he crashed into a traffic pole and rain into an apartment in the 300 block of 65th Street.

Police said a woman came out of the apartment and told officers Zamora was inside the couple’s apartment with their 2-month-old son.

After several hours of negotiations, Zamora peacefully surrendered to police.

If convicted as charged, Zamora faces a possible maximum sentence of 11 years in state prison.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

