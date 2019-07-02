Man Charged With Fleeing Police, Barricading Himself in South L.A. Apartment With His 2-Year-Old Son

Posted 5:30 PM, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:46PM, July 2, 2019

A man has been charged with leading police on a pursuit and barricading himself in a South Los Angeles apartment with his 2-month-old son, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Juan Manuel Zamora, 25, of Los Angeles, is facing one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle while driving recklessly, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, prosecutors said in a news release.

He has also been charged with two misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage, prosecutors said.

In the early morning hours of June 28, Los Angeles police tried to stop Zamora’s vehicle in a parking lot near South San Pedro Street and East Washington Boulevard while responding to a burglary alarm that went off at a nearby convenience store. Instead of stopping, police allege Zamora drove away hitting a  police car.

During the pursuit, police said Zamora stopped briefly while his passenger fled on foot.

He allegedly continued to lead police on a pursuit until he crashed into a traffic pole and rain into an apartment in the 300 block of 65th Street.

Police said a woman came out of the apartment and told officers Zamora was inside the couple’s apartment with their 2-month-old son.

After several hours of negotiations, Zamora peacefully surrendered to police.

If convicted as charged, Zamora faces a possible maximum sentence of 11 years in state prison.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.