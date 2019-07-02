× No Contaminants Found in Water Bottles Tampered With at Mission Viejo Grocery Store: Officials

No contaminants were found in water bottles at a Mission Viejo supermarket that sparked an investigation after a man was caught on video tampering with them last month, authorities said Monday.

Crime lab results showed only water in the bottles removed from shelves inside the Ralphs at 27730 Santa Margarita Parkway after the June 17 incident, said Carrie Braun, a public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Surveillance footage from the store showed a man removing packages of bottled water off shelves, opening them and apparently removing the lids. The impacted products were subsequently pulled from shelves.

Braun did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether investigators have identified the man involved.

He is described as in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s dispatch line at 714-647-7000.

KTLA’s Chip Yost contributed to this report.

33.651527 -117.646918