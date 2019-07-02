Pasadena Humane Society Offers Tips on Keeping Pets Safe During July 4th Celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California shelters are bracing for an overflow of lost pets as locals celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks. Ahead of the holiday, the Pasadena Humane Society offered some tips to keep anxious pets calm and safe, like tiring them out during the day and closing doors and windows.

"We definitely recommend not taking your pets to fireworks shows," Jack Hagerman with the Humane Society said. "This is not their idea of a good time."

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 2, 2019.

