Police Look for Woman Who Disappeared While Walking Her Dog in Ventura

Police are searching for a woman who was last seen walking her dog in Ventura on Monday.

Diana Rosas, 28, was last seen by her family members and boyfriend at a home in the 100 block of Ramona Street about 1 p.m. Monday, Ventura police said in a news release.

She left the home to walk her dog and did not return. Her last post on social media shows that she was in the area of Surfers Point on Shoreline Drive about an hour later, police said.

No one has been able to get in contact with her since she was last seen and it is unusual for Rosas not to return home, family members said.

Rosas is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue shorts. She was with her dog, a brown and black miniature pinscher named Coco.

Anyone with information about Rosas is asked to call 911 or the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.