President Trump Threatens to ‘Intercede’ in L.A. Homelessness Crisis Without Offering Solutions

President Trump took another swipe at California on Monday night, slamming Los Angeles and San Francisco’s homelessness problems and stating, “We may intercede.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media after signing a bill for border funding in the Oval Office at the White House on July 1, 2019. (Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“We may do something to get that whole thing cleaned up. It’s inappropriate,” he told Fox News in an interview.

Trump didn’t offer any specific proposals, but he did speak at length about how homelessness was hurting cities, blaming the “liberal establishment.”

Trump has used California as a punching bag on a variety of issues, including fire policy, environmental regulations and crime. His critique of the state during last year’s deadly brush fires got pushback from firefighters, and police have criticized his views on gangs and crime as inaccurate.

