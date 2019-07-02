Prosecutors Face Challenges as They Move to Prove Accusations Against Ex-USC Gynecologist George Tyndall

A dozen investigators have amassed a trove of evidence against former USC gynecologist George Tyndall over the last year. They’ve interviewed hundreds of women who described disturbing behavior, from lurid comments to inappropriate touching, and collected photos the doctor kept of nude women — taken in what appeared to be a medical exam room.

But as prosecutors now prepare to prove the abuse allegations in court, legal experts say the criminal case is by no means a slam dunk.

“What Tyndall’s going to say is: ‘You might question my medical judgment, but that doesn’t make me a criminal,’” said Laurie Levenson, a professor at Loyola Law School.

Tyndall was taken into custody last week and charged with committing more than two dozen felonies against 16 women at the campus clinic where he practiced for nearly three decades. The charges came a year after The Times revealed that Tyndall had been the subject of numerous complaints over his tenure from female students and staff.

