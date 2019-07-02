SB 605 Lanes Blocked in Norwalk Due to Deadly Crash Involving Big Rig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities issued a SigAlert on the southbound 605 Freeway in Norwalk after a deadly collision between a big rig and a sedan early Tuesday.

Officials responded to the scene near Alondra Boulevard at around 3:20 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol's incident log.

The agency shortly announced a SigAlert for the southbound lanes. All but two lanes remained blocked as of around 6:30 a.m.

Video from the scene showed a heavily damaged red sedan disabled across two lanes, facing the side of the big rig.

Officials provided no further details.