Sara Tabibzadeh of the Malibu Country joined us live with stylish swim cover ups to rock this summer. To shop all the looks seen in the segment, you can visit the Malibu Country Mart, visit their website, or follow them on Instagram.
Stylish Beach & Swim Cover-Ups With Malibu Country Mart
