Summer Free Dental Care Program

Gayle Anderson was live in Boyle Heights with information about the QueensCare’s Summer Dental Program at White Memorial. During the summer, parents can make appointments for dental care for their children at absolutely no cost. The program features QueensCare’s newest mobile dental care unit, which is also the largest of its kind in the world, featuring six dental exam chairs and more than 1,000 square feet of exam space. QueensCare unveiled the unit in 2018 and has since provided dental care to thousands of children.

About QueensCare:

QueensCare is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides affordable healthcare to low-income and uninsured residents in the heart of Los Angeles. Founded by the Franciscan Sister of Sacred Heart, the organization continues its mission by providing preventative and direct healthcare services to Los Angeles communities in need. QueensCare also provides charitable grants and scholarships to hospitals, health care agencies in Los Angeles. For more information on QueensCare and associated healthcare programs, please visit their website or call (323)669-4302.

