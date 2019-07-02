The News Director’s Office: Making Homes Sweeter with Jean Brownhill

Posted 5:00 AM, July 2, 2019, by , and

Bobby, Jean, and Jessica

On this episode of the podcast, Jessica takes over and interviews Jean Brownhill, CEO and founder of contractor-matchmaking company Sweeten. After a horrible experience trying to renovate her own Brooklyn townhouse, Jean decided to found Sweeten to streamline the contracting and renovation process. Jean talks about being one of the only African-Americans in her field and the difficulties of getting her business off the ground. She also opens up about her dyslexia and how it manifested a natural affinity for architecture.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.