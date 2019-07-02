The News Director’s Office: Making Homes Sweeter with Jean Brownhill

On this episode of the podcast, Jessica takes over and interviews Jean Brownhill, CEO and founder of contractor-matchmaking company Sweeten. After a horrible experience trying to renovate her own Brooklyn townhouse, Jean decided to found Sweeten to streamline the contracting and renovation process. Jean talks about being one of the only African-Americans in her field and the difficulties of getting her business off the ground. She also opens up about her dyslexia and how it manifested a natural affinity for architecture.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph