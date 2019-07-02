Tyler Skaggs’ Death Is Third Heartbreaking Loss for L.A. Angels in Past Decade

The Los Angeles Angels are mourning the loss of another young player, the third in the past decade, and at least the sixth since the 1970s.

Pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in a Texas hotel room Monday, police said in a statement. Police said neither foul play nor suicide are suspected, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 27-year-old had gotten married at the end of 2018.

He joins a list of players on the same Major League Baseball team to die at a young age.

All of them were under 35 years old

In December, 33-year-old infielder Luis Valbuena was killed in a car crash in Venezuela after playing in the country’s winter league.

Valbuena had most recently played for the Angels and had been a free agent since the end of the 2018 season. He also had played for the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners from 2008 to 2016.

In 2009, pitcher Nick Adenhart was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Fullerton, California. The 22-year-old underwent surgery and died at the hospital.

“Nick was just 22 years of age, with a wonderful life and career ahead of him. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my sincere sympathy to the families and friends of all three victims and to the entire Angels’ organization. I send my deepest condolences to Nick’s parents, Jim and Janet. The hearts of everyone in baseball are with them at this most difficult time,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig said in a statement at the time.

Lyman Bostock, a 27-year-old outfielder who was finishing his fourth MLB season was fatally shot in September 1978, according to MLB.com. The killing was ruled a case of mistaken identity.

According to the league’s website, Bostock was considered a “developing player with speed,” and was batting .296 when he died.

A year earlier, the team lost shortstop Mike Miley. The 23-year-old was killed in a car accident.

He was “California’s No. 1 draft pick in 1974” and had played 70 games in 1975, according to MLB.com

In 1974, the Angels lost another pitcher, young Bruce Heinbechner, who died in a head-on collision in California. He was 23 years old.

In 1972, Chico Ruiz, a utility infielder, was killed in an automobile accident in San Diego, the league’s website said.

Ruiz, 33, was a .240 career hitter in 565 Major League games.