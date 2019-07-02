Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Killed Holocaust Survivor in Valley Village: LAPD

A woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that left a 91-year-old grandfather dead in Valley Village last month, officials said Tuesday.

The driver was in custody on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, assault with a deadly weapon and felony manslaughter in connection with the June 17 death of Valley Village resident Gennady Bolotsky, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Jeff Lee.

Police did not immediately release the woman’s name or further information about the circumstances of her arrest.

A vehicle matching the description of the pickup involved was found last Thursday, June 27.

Bolotsky, who had survived the Holocaust, died after being run over while crossing the intersection of Magnolia Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue in a crosswalk around 5:35 a.m.

Family members said he was on his routine morning walk with his dog when he was killed.

Graphic surveillance video showed the truck pause after it first hit Bolotsky, then continue forward driving right over his body as it flees the area.

The footage also shows that another pedestrian, using a different crosswalk at the same intersection, saw the crash but simply continued walking without stopping to render aid.

Paramedics later responded and took Bolotsky to a hospital, where he died.

Granddaughter Adriana Bolotsky described the victim as a “silly” and “vivacious” man who had escaped Nazi occupation via communist Russia before coming to the U.S. “to be free.”

