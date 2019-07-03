× 1 Wounded in 4th La Puente-Area Shooting in 6 Days

One person was wounded in a shooting near an inn in an unincorporated area just outside La Puente Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to the Valley Inn on the 13000 block of Valley Boulevard to find a person suffering from gunshot wounds, and transported him to a nearby hospital, Sgt. Hassan Itani said. His condition was unknown.

Another person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and was also taken to a hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

Prior to the shooting, the two victims were involved in an altercation, but the circumstances and events that led up to the shooting remain unclear, authorities said.

Officials did not provide information on any suspect or suspects involved. The investigation is ongoing as deputies look into surveillance footage.

The shooting is the fourth following a string of deadly gunfire reported in the La Puente area in six days.

On Monday, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso in an alleyway near Hacienda Boulevard and Temple Avenue, and was later pronounced dead, Itani said.

The day before, a man died and two others were wounded in a shooting that took place at about 6:40 p.m. near a home in the 400 block of Tonopah Avenue, authorities said.

And another man was fatally shot at about 10:40 p.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood at Winton Avenue and Gemini Street in an unincorporated county area just outside of La Puente. The gunfire also left a second man wounded.

“There has been some recent shootings, but it is unknown if related or if it’s even gang-related,” Itani said of the most recent shooting.

La Puente has had only one or two homicides annually for the past few years, and local law enforcement didn’t report any homicide investigations in the city in 2015 and 2017, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing data from the FBI and the L.A. Times Homicide Report.

The recent shootings have had community members on edge, with some believing the incidents are a result of gang initiations, according to the Times.

As investigations continue, the Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed whether any of the shootings were gang-related.

City officials said in a news release that the adjacent unincorporated county area near La Puente has experienced “an increase in gang-related activities,” and added that law enforcement agencies have taken steps to address the recent incidents.

Officials encouraged community members to attend the city’s annual Independence Day celebration Wednesday, and said that public safety resources at the event were increased.

“We do not want the unfortunate activities that have occurred over the past several days to discourage our residents from attending this event,” the news release read.