Girl, 7, in Coma After Being Shot in Head in Port Hueneme Home; Pregnant Mother Hospitalized

Update: A 7-year-old girl is in a coma after being shot in the head while inside her Port Hueneme home Tuesday night, police confirmed. Investigators do not believe the gunfire aimed at the home was random.

Original post: A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after she and her pregnant mother were shot inside a home in Port Hueneme late Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred about 10:13 p.m. in the 100 block of East Pearl Street, Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas said.

Officers responded to a frantic call placed from a mother indicating that she and her child had been shot, Salinas said.

The unidentified mother and her 7-year-old daughter were both hospitalized.

The girl was said to be in critical condition after receiving at least one gunshot wound, the Police Department confirmed.

The unidentified mother, who is pregnant, was shot at least one time in the lower body but was expected to be OK.

Fireworks going off in the area made finding the victims more difficult, “which we believe actually delayed the response to this call,” Salinas said.

The two victims were inside their home with two to three other people at the time of the shooting, Detective Tapia said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the home was targeted or if the shooting was random.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available and police did not announce a possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 805-986-6530.