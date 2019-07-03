Anabelle Adamson- 4-Year Old Aspiring Musician

Posted 11:33 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, July 3, 2019

4 year old Anabelle and her parents joined us live to tell us all about Anabelle’s love for music. Anabelle was diagnosed with Coloboma, Nystagmus and Optic Nerve Hypoplasia when she was a baby. She took an interest in playing the keyboard at a very young age and now at just 4 years old, Anabelle can play a song after just listening to it a few times. For more info on Anabelle, you can follow her on the following social media handles

Facebook
Instagram
You Tube 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.