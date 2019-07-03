Anabelle Adamson- 4-Year Old Aspiring Musician

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 year old Anabelle and her parents joined us live to tell us all about Anabelle’s love for music. Anabelle was diagnosed with Coloboma, Nystagmus and Optic Nerve Hypoplasia when she was a baby. She took an interest in playing the keyboard at a very young age and now at just 4 years old, Anabelle can play a song after just listening to it a few times. For more info on Anabelle, you can follow her on the following social media handles

Facebook

Instagram

You Tube