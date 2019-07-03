× Woman Sleeping With 4-Year-Old Son Is Killed When Car Crashes Into South L.A. Apartment

A woman who was sleeping with her 4-year-old son was struck and killed when a car came crashing through the wall of her apartment building in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 5 a.m. in the 8700 block of Main Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange stated in a news alert.

Responding firefighters had to put out a small fire that resulted from the car going into the building, Fire Department Battalion Chief Joe Lopez said.

Two people, a woman who was driving and a male passenger, had to be extricated from the vehicle and were in critical condition, Lopez said.

The crash caused fragments of the wall to fatally strike a 45-year-old woman who was sleeping inside her apartment, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Jon Pinto said.

The woman’s four-year-old son was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Pinto said.

Pinto said speed may have been a factor but authorities were still investigating the cause of the collision.

Authorities are also trying to determine if there was any impairment to the driver at the time of the crash.