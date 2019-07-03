Body Found at Virginia Steam Plant Believed to Be Missing 2-Year-Old Boy; Mother Charged

Police in Hampton, Virginia, said on Wednesday they believe the body of Noah Tomlin, a 2-year-old boy missing for over a week, has been found.

Hampton Police Department Chief Terry Sult made the announcement at a news conference outside police headquarters, where he said the body – believed to be Noah – was found at the city steam plant, KTLA sister station WTRK in Hampton reported.

Noah was last seen at 1 a.m. at his home in the Bayside Mobile Home Village on June 24. His mother Julia Tomlin, who was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect in connection with his disappearance, reported him missing at 11:35 a.m. that day.

Police have presumed Noah dead but had continued to search the city landfill and steam plant, where trash is also taken.

In 2010, Tomlin spent five months behind bars after pleading guilty to felony child neglect. Court documents say her then-1-year-old daughter was severely burned after Tomlin sat her down on a hot kitchen stove.

On Wednesday, the Newport News Police Department shared their condolences for all affected by the news.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 757-727-6111.

Today brings a sense of closure in the Noah Tomlin case, but the emotional toll of this investigation will be felt by everyone involved for a long time to come. Our hearts are with our brothers & sisters at @hamptonvapolice and the entire community as we begin the healing process pic.twitter.com/docd7dv3nL — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) July 3, 2019