Central Valley Mom Denies Drowning Son She Tried to Kill as a Baby

Sherri Telnas is seen in a booking photo released by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and obtained by KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

A California woman has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in the drowning her 12-year-old son and attempting drowning of her 7-year-old boy.

A judge denied bail Wednesday for Sherri Renee Telnas at her arraignment. She was prosecuted a decade ago in Montana for trying to drown the 12-year-old when he was 10 months old.

Deputies arrested Telnas on Saturday after they found the boys unresponsive in the irrigation canal of a corn field near their home near the community of Strathmore, California.

Telna’s attorney, public defender Pia Stanley, did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

If convicted on all charges, Telnas faces a maximum sentence of either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

