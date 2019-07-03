DJI Osmo Action Cam One-Ups GoPro by Adding a Front Facing Screen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new action camera with a feature that GoPro doesn't have!

The DJI Osmo Action Cam is similar to a GoPro, but it has one feature that can really come in handy: a front-facing screen! This means you can put yourself into the shot and know that you are properly framed up! Rich has been testing out the new DJI Osmo Action Cam for the last few weeks and found it to be a great action camera with amazing stabilization.

The one thing to know: if you're going to spend the money on one of these cams, make sure you're going to use it. Shooting and sharing video from a cell phone is much easier. The DJI Osmo Action Cam is $350.

