Frank Buckley Interviews: Jim Acosta, CNN Chief White House Correspondent/Author

Jim Acosta is CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent. He is the author of the New York Times best seller “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.” The book takes readers behind the scenes of his reporting on the Trump White House and his confrontations with President Trump and the Trump Administration.

During this podcast, Jim talks about the challenges of covering and fact-checking President Trump, and he discusses CNN's fight to restore his White House press credentials after his press pass was revoked by the Trump Administration. Jim also reveals why he chose to be confrontational with the president and administration officials. And he answers critics who say his confrontational style is grandstanding to draw attention to himself.