Housing Could Be Coming to Skid Row — but Not for People Living There, Advocates Say

Apartments and condominiums for the middle class could be coming to skid row, under a rezoning plan unveiled Tuesday.

But skid row advocates warn the plan, currently in draft form, would displace many of the approximately 4,000 homeless people living in the blighted downtown area, or leave them in the streets.

The plan, more than a year in the making, still must withstand further review before going before the L.A. City Council for approval next year. It would convert parts of skid row and the adjoining fashion and arts districts from warehouse and industrial uses to residential.

If approved and implemented, 100,000 new housing units could be built by 2040, accommodating 176,000 new residents. Downtown currently has 76,000 residents, up from about 18,000 two decades ago.

