LAPD Officer Gets Probation, Community Service After Pleading No Contest in Workers’ Comp Fraud Case

An LAPD officer was placed on three years of summary probation after entering a no contest plea in a workers’ compensation fraud case, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Jason Gordon, 48, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of workers’ compensation insurance fraud on Tuesday, according to a statement from the DA’s office.

Gordon, a nine-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department who was last assigned to the Valley Traffic Division, was arrested on Jan 17, 2018 on a warrant related to alleged workers’ compensation fraud and attempted perjury, according to an LAPD news release.

The case stemmed from a medical claim the officer filed in 2015, the release stated.

Gordon went on leave for several months in 2016 after being hurt on the job, prosecutors said.

But he was alleged to have engaged in physical workout activities that were not consistent with the alleged injuries, and therefore should not have received the benefits, according to investigators.

In addition to summary probation, a judge ordered Gordon to complete 300 hours of community service and pay over $12,000 in restitution, prosecutors said.

The punishment was part of a negotiated plea deal, according to the DA’s office.