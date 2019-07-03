‘Laugh-In’ Comedic Actor Arte Johnson Dies at 90

Posted 1:41 PM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, July 3, 2019
Arte Johnson appearing on the ABC TV special "Robert Young with the Young" in 1973. (Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Arte Johnson appearing on the ABC TV special “Robert Young with the Young” in 1973. (Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Actor Arte Johnson, who won an Emmy for comedy sketch work on the television show “Laugh-In,” has died in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Family representative Harlan Boll says Johnson died early Wednesday of heart failure following a three-year battle with bladder and prostate cancer. No services have been planned, but his ashes will be spread in a private ceremony.

Johnson became known for his catchphrase “Verrry interesting” on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.” The Michigan native won an Emmy in 1969 and was nominated two more times through his work on the hit show.

One of his characters was Wolfgang, a cigarette-smoking German soldier who thought World War II was still going on.

Johnson’s other television appearances include “Bewitched,” ”The Partridge Family,” ”Lost in Space” and “The Donna Reed Show.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.