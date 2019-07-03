Lucerne Valley Woman Charged With Child Assault After Unresponsive Infant Found With Brain Swelling

A Lucerne Valley woman was arrested and charged with child assault Tuesday after an injured 8-month-old infant was found unresponsive last week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The baby boy was airlifted from a home to Loma Linda University Medical Center where pediatricians found that the child had no brain activity, severe brain swelling and retinal hemorrhaging, authorities said.

He is not expected to survive, the Sheriff’s Department said.

All of the injuries were found to be consistent with child abuse, authorities said.

Heather Fowler, 24, who lived with the child, was arrested and booked on a willful cruelty to a child charge on June 30, the Sheriff’s Department said.

She was later charged with assault on a child causing paralysis, authorities said.

Officials did not provide information on Fowler’s relationship to the infant.

Her bail was set at $100,000, according public inmate records.

Anyone with information was urged to call Detective Brian Arias at 909-387-3615. To remain anonymous, call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-27463.