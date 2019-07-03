× Man Accused of Trying to Touch Children at Apple Valley Community Pool, Biting Deputy

A man was arrested after allegedly trying to touch children at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center in Victor Valley, then later biting an officer who responded to the scene, authorities said Wednesday.

Steven Basulto, a 28-year-old Hesperia resident, has been booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of assault and resisting an executive officer as the investigation of the Tuesday afternoon disturbance continued, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident unfolded around 2:11 p.m. when visitors at the community center flagged down Deputy Tyler Loup and alerted him about a man in the pool area trying to touch children inappropriately, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Several adults who spoke to Loup pointed out Basulto as the perpetrator, the agency added. When the deputy tried to speak to him, Basulto allegedly started acting “erratically” and refused to answer questions.

“Basulto became physically combative and during the struggle to handcuff Basulto, he bit the deputy’s hand, causing injury to his finger,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Department said.

Additional officers responded to the scene and managed to detain the suspect without any further incident, officials said.

Loup was taken to the hospital for treatment, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities encouraged anyone with information to call Deputy Tyler McGee at 760-240-7400.