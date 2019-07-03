Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Deadly Shooting of Brother in Baldwin Park

A man accused in the deadly shooting of his brother at a home in Baldwin Park last week, has been taken into custody, authorities said Wednesday.

Gregory Kingsbury, 37, was arrested at a home in West Covina on Tuesday , the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Homicide investigators have accused Kingsbury of fatally shooting his brother just after 10 a.m. on June 28 in the 14600 block of Demblon Street in Baldwin Park.

Officers from the Baldwin Park Police Department responded to the shooting and found Kingsbury’s brother, whose name has not been released, suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso. He died at a hospital a short time later.

After the shooting, Kingsbury fled the home in a charcoal gray Nissan Altima. Authorities released Kingsbury’s photo and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

A motive in the deadly shooting has not been released.

Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation.

Kingsbury was expected to appear in Pomona Superior Court on Friday.

34.093215 -117.957796