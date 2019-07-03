× Man Charged With Attempted Murder in ‘Random’ Burbank Attack That Critically Injured Woman

A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a 63-year-old woman with a glass bottle as she walked in Burbank earlier this week, officials announced Wednesday.

Hector Manuel Ulloa, 51, also faces allegations of causing great bodily injury, and using a glass bottle as a deadly and dangerous weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident was reported about 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North San Fernando Boulevard.

The victim was found in an alley in the area and witnesses told police they saw a man kicking and punching the victim multiple times. Burbank police said the woman suffered head trauma and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Ulloa, described as a transient from San Bernardino, was arrested shortly after the attack. Police and DA officials described the incident as a random attack.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday and faces a maximum sentence of 43 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.