Officials Search for Missing NorCal Mother Whose Pickup Was Found More Than 300 Miles From Home

A Northern California woman remained missing Wednesday, four days after she disappeared and three days since her pickup was found on a bridge hundreds of miles away from her home, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Tiffany Clark, 38, was last seen Saturday evening in the Modesto area when she was heading home from work and due to drive back to Calaveras County, according to investigators and her 18-year-old daughter Michaela Haight.

The following day, no one had seen or heard from Clark and calls to her phone went to voicemail, Haight said.

“I start calling around to all the hospitals, all the jails, all the mental hospitals in every county — Calaveras County, Stanislaus County, everywhere around here — trying to find her because nobody has seen her,” Haight told KTXL Wednesday.

Facing a dead end, Haight said she filed a missing persons report Monday in Calaveras County, where her mother lives.

Within hours, Haight got a call from sheriff's officials in Humboldt County, who told her they'd found her mother's black Ford Ranger on Sunday on Martin’s Ferry Bridge — a remote spot along the Klamath River about 80 miles northwest of Redding and over 300 miles from Clark's home.

The truck was spotted parked in the middle of the bridge by someone who lives in the area, who reported it as a suspicious vehicle, according to Samantha Karges, a public information officer for the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

But there was no sign of Clark, who's now considered to be missing under suspicious circumstances.

“What made it suspicious for us was that all of Ms. Clark’s belongings were still inside of the vehicle,” Karges said.

Deputies are continuing to search the Klamath River and surrounding areas with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

Haight told KTXL it's "not like her (mother) at all" to leave without a trace.

“She’s just a wonderful, amazing, kind, sweet woman,” she said while in tears.

Haight said she's holding out hope her mother will be found soon.

"I just, I really hope she comes home," she said. "I just want everyone to just keep on praying and keep her in your prayers for me and my family.”

Officials describe Clark as a white woman measuring around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black scrubs and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts can the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or submit a tip anonymously at 707-268-2539.