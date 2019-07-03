Parents Wounded in Corona Costco Shooting Making Strides in Recovery: Attorney

The parents who were critically wounded when an LAPD officer opened fire at a Costco in Corona last month, killing their adult son, are making strides in their recovery, their attorney said Thursday.

Russell and Paola French remain hospitalized but are considered stable. They still have some hurdles, but their family is optimistic about their conditions, said attorney Dale Galipo.

“Russell is fighting an infection and pneumonia, making his recovery slower than expected,” he said. “Paola still has some complications with her wounds, which will require additional surgeries.”

The Riverside County district attorney’s office, which received the case from Corona police last week, is reviewing whether to criminally charge the LAPD officer who fatally shot Kenneth French, 32, and wounded his parents on June 14.

