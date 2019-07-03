Person Wounded in Chino Police Shooting

Posted 5:44 PM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, July 3, 2019
The 6800 block of Rockrose Street in Chino, as viewed in a Google Street View image in December of 2014.

Police shot and wounded a person while serving a search warrant in a residential neighborhood in Chino on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting took place about 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of Rockrose Street, the Chino Police Department said in a written statement issued via social media.

“The subject was transported to a local hospital,” according to the statement.

No officers were hurt during the shooting, which took place inside of a home, Chino police spokeswoman Tamrin Olden said.

No further details were available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

