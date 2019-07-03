× Person Wounded in Chino Police Shooting

Police shot and wounded a person while serving a search warrant in a residential neighborhood in Chino on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer-involved shooting took place about 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of Rockrose Street, the Chino Police Department said in a written statement issued via social media.

“The subject was transported to a local hospital,” according to the statement.

No officers were hurt during the shooting, which took place inside of a home, Chino police spokeswoman Tamrin Olden said.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

