Person Wounded in Chino Police Shooting
Police shot and wounded a person while serving a search warrant in a residential neighborhood in Chino on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The officer-involved shooting took place about 4 p.m. in the 6800 block of Rockrose Street, the Chino Police Department said in a written statement issued via social media.
“The subject was transported to a local hospital,” according to the statement.
No officers were hurt during the shooting, which took place inside of a home, Chino police spokeswoman Tamrin Olden said.
No further details were available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.
34.020923 -117.656316