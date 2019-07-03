× R-Rated Sex Scene Gets Accidental Screening at NorCal Fair Funhouse

Parents and young children got an eyeful at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton when an R-rated film showing a sex scene was inadvertently played on a screen outside the funhouse.

At least one parent was “livid” after joining other moms and dads in hurriedly ushering their kids away from the amusement area Saturday night while trying to divert their attention.

Officials with the Alameda County Fair could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday. But officials told news outlets in a statement that employees meant to play the 1952 film “Crimson Pirate” but the disc was accidentally switched out for the 1999 film “Pirates: Blood Brothers.”

In video taken by one mother, a suggestive image of a man and woman can be seen on a screen from the Pirates of the Magical Midway funhouse entrance. The mother, Nechelle Lemons, can be heard calling her daughter away.

