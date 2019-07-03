× Record-Breaking 3.5 Million SoCal Residents Expected to Travel for Independence Day

Three and a half million Southern California residents are expected to travel over Independence Day — a travel record for the holiday for the third straight year, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Travel is expected to increase by 3.9% locally and statewide compared to the 2018 July Fourth holiday.

“The first week of July is typically among the busiest of the year at LAX, so we are once again asking our guests to allow extra time and be informed travelers before heading to the airport,” said Keith Wilschetz, deputy executive director for operations and emergency management for Los Angeles World Airports, which runs LAX.

Breaking down the numbers, 2.8 million will travel by car, 471,000 by air and 278,000 by other means.

