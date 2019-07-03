Santa Ana Police Seeking Man Caught on Video Using Metal Pipe to Break Into Church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Ana police asked for the public's help Wednesday identifying a man caught on video breaking into a church using a metal pipe.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Johnson Chapel AME Church in the 1300 block of West Third Street, according to the Police Department.

The place of worship first opened its doors in 1933 and is the second-oldest church to serve a predominantly African American congregation in the county, according to the Orange County Register.

Police released surveillance footage that captured an individual approaching the church's front door with a large metal pipe and using it to strike the handle several times to force the entryway open.

Once inside, he proceeded to wreck a second set of doors and tried cause more damage to the door frame, police said.

Before entering the church, the man had tried to break into a utility shed in the back of the church and had damaged another door on the side of the structure.

Investigators describe the perpetrator as a heavy-set Hispanic man in his 30s around 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

Officials provided no details about any possible motive.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective S. Lim at 714-245-8417 or SLim@santa-ana.org.