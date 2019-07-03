Santa Clarita Valley Youth Basketball Coach Sentenced to 9 Years for Sexual Assaulting 9 Teens

A former Santa Clarita-area youth basketball coach was sentenced to nine years in state prison for sexually assaulting nine teenage boys who played or trained with him privately.

In May, Jeremy Haggerty, 34, pleaded no contest to six counts of lewd acts on a child and three counts of sexual battery, all felonies. Wednesday’s sentencing was expected after his plea. Prosecutors dismissed several other counts that would have carried a longer sentence.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began its investigation into Haggerty in August after one boy alleged that the coach had molested him. Within months, eight other boys — ages 14 to 17 at the time of the attacks — came forward with allegations of sexual assault that dated to 2008. Haggerty was arrested in September.

The coach told the boys they needed physical treatment, prosecutors said, before molesting them at their homes. He would massage the boys’ bodies, then touch them sexually, referring to the treatments as “body maintenance,” according to court documents.

