Something for the Summer: Rolling Greens

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at Rolling Greens, where for SOMETHING FOR THE SUMMER, they are offering:

Upcoming Workshops - Rolling Greens offers signature Learn + Grow workshops and seasonal events throughout the year. Learn + Grow | California's Native Arrangement | July 20th | 11 AM | Mateo | $100 Arrangement Bar - Rolling Greens Arrangement Bars are featured at both of our retail locations (Beverly Blvd & Mateo) Meet with one of Rolling Green’s “Baristas” for a unique, personal experience in customizing your own arrangement.

Choose a container from our diverse and vast selection, whether it is a driftwood piece or geometric glass terrarium, and the Baristas will work one-on-one with you to establish a vision for your arrangement. Then the Baristas will design and plant the arrangement to seamlessly align with your aesthetic as a one-of-a-kind piece. Our planted arrangements encompass a variety of succulents, cacti, tillandsia, green and blooming plants, among others, straight from our nursery beds.

After the arrangement has been planted, Baristas add finishing touches using decorative topper, recycled glass, moss, or driftwood pieces; the options are endless! Rolling Greens Baristas are experts on creating show-stopping statements of natural beauty and are excited to assist you when you visit us in store.

As your arrangement grows and needs refreshing, feel free to bring in your arrangements to have it replanted and refreshed for the cost of planting materials and a small labor fee. The Baristas are happy to give you care tips on your arrangements and how to keep them looking their best, however, we are not responsible for the lifespan of any plants or materials after purchase from Rolling Greens. Additional information on Rolling Greens: Rolling Greens is Southern California’s premier destination for unique home + garden. With three locations in Los Angeles area our retail stores feature the finest live and artificial plants, home decor, containers, antiques and one-of-a-kind accents. We are continuously curating a lifestyle outside creative bounds.

3 retail locations in Downtown LA, (Mateo), West Hollywood (Beverly Blvd) and Culver City (Jefferson)

Rolling Greens sells plants, pots furniture, accessories, seasonal décor and gifts

Pots are sourced from around the world that no one else has